Derry City's European hopes dented with defeat at Drogheda

Derry City's hopes of finishing in an automatic European qualifying spot in the Airtricity Premier Division were dented with a 0-1 defeat away to Drogheda United this afternoon.

Ruaidhri Higgins made one change from the side that defeated St Patrick's Athletic in the Brandywell on Friday week last, James Akintunde coming in for the suspended Danny Lafferty.

City created very few clear cut chances in the first half despite dominating the game.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe blasted a free kick high over the bar from 25 yards in the ninth minute. .

City's best chance came in the 12th minute, however Akintunde put his effort from 12 yards over the bar.

Boyce was shown a yellow card in the 38th minute for a challenge on Killian Phillips which left the Drogheda man hobbling.

However, a minute later and still hobbling, Phillips got on the end of a Markey corner, his first attempt coming back off a post before he headed rebound past Gartside to give the home side the lead against the run of play. .

United were boosted by the goal and Kane headed over from 12 yards two minutes later.

A foul by Deegan on Akintunde on the stroke of half-time resulted in a free-kick on the edge of the box, but Thomson, who yesterday signed a new two-year contract to remain at Brandywell, blasted narrowly wide.

United started the brighter after the break and Gartside produced a good save in the 47th minute to keep City in the game.

The home side had several clear cut chances to wrap the game up but a combination of poor finishing and saves by Gartside kept the scoreline at 1-0.

As in the first half, Derry failed to create any clear-cut chances in the second 45, however Toal should have done better when he headed over in the 89th minute.

Derry went into the game in fourth place, two points behind Sligo Rovers who were held to a draw by Frinn Harps yesterday.

City and Sligo meet again in the second last game of the season, but the Candystripes will have to perform much better than this between now and then if European football is to return to Brandywell next year.