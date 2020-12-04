Josh McErlean in seventh place going into Saturday's stages in Monza

Kilrea's Josh McErlean, and co-driver Keaton Williams, sit seventh in the WRC3 class of this weekend's World Championship round in Monza.

McErlean is the current Irish Young Driver of the Year and is beginning to make a name for himself on the big stage.

With six of 16 stages gone, it is seventh in a WRC 3 field of 12 drivers, thanks to a fourth place finish in Friday's final stage. The Duo are 18th of 37 crews overall.

Going into Saturday, he 2:50.9 behind WRC3 leader Andreas Mikkelsen of Norway

Racing concludes on Sunday.