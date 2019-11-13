Busy weekend of action for Acorns

Run 2 Remember 5k Ballynahinch

On a wet miserable afternoon well over 200 runners took to the streets for Ballynahinch Run 2

Remember 5k. The course proved difficult with plenty of hills and loads of puddles along the way, it ran a little long, but it was all worthwhile for the touching medal at the end.

Mark Thom 22.38

Donna Patterson 26.27

Sandra Smyth 31.33

BOBBY REA XC COMBER

Conditions were really tough at the Bobby Rea XC at the weekend. The first Acorn to take part was Fionn, who because of his upcoming birthday had to move up an age group to the U13’s which made it tougher still. He Fionn dug in and showed real heart to finish in 7.57 well done Fionn.

U13 RESULTS

Fionn Whitehouse 7.57

Next Acorn to run was Matthew in the U19 race. He had a great run in very challenging conditions finishing fourth overall in 22.00 over the 6K course, this qualifies Matthew to represent NI and Ulster at Stirling in January, well done Matthew.

U19 RESULTS

Matthew Neill 22.00 fourth overall

Also, well done to our Senior Ladies Team and to Don who took part in the Vets race in very tough conditions. The ladies race had a smaller lap of the lake first then two large laps of the 5000m course. It was a great effort from our ladies team in really tough conditions, also very well done to Don in the Vets race.

RESULTS SENIOR LADIES AND VET

Gemma Whitehouse 24.43

Lindsey Smyth 25.28

Marsha Abbott 25.39

Kate Semple 27.37

Sharon Hasson 28.23

Joanne Irwin 30.10

Bridie Young 30.55

Laura Steele 31.16

Edel Kidd 31.30

Sheree O’Neill 31.33

Donna Muldoon 33.10

Claire Cowden 33.18

Denise Dallas 34.40

Victoria Calvert 35.38

Samantha Gates 36.42

Suzanne, Victoria and Catherine’s time T.B.C with NI Athletics

Vets Race

Don Brownlee 26.04

SPERRIN HARRIERS WINTER LEAGUE DAVAGH 10K

Well done to the Acorns who travelled to Davagh Forest to take part in Sperrin Harriers first Winter League event the Davagh 10K. A great spot for trail running it didn’t disappoint with a close run at the front between Scott Rankin (Foyle Valley) and Eoin with Scott just pipping Eoin to first place. Eoin finished in 35.45,Scott and Eoin were followed by Seamus Bradley in third. Colin finished next Acorn in 56.53 and Trevor followed in 70.53. Thank you to Sperrin Harriers for hosting and for the hospitality afterwards and thankyou to the marshals and volunteers. Well done guys great running on a tough course.

RESULTS

Eoin Hughes 35.45, second overall

Colin Thom 56.53

Trevor Allen 70.53

PARKRUN

Craigavon

Ian Hobson. 25.46

Portrush

Darren Irwin 21.16

Joanne Irwin 29.21

Victoria Park

Owen Coogan 25.37

MUSA

A wee bit of rain didn’t put a dampener on last weekend’s MUSA parkrun

Results

Eugene McCullagh 18.43 first overall

Martin McGirr 19.24 third overall

Kevin Darragh 20.20

Gary McGucken 20.39

Leanne Sands 21.41 first lady

Ben Martin 22.11

Padraig O’Kane 22.20

Martin Conway 24.51

Rowan Park 26.37

Bronagh Stockman 28.12

Judith Black 28.20

Erika Kudrenko 28.52

Dean Caskey 32.15

Mary Devlin 35.07

Ruth Ruddell 36.17



