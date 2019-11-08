Contact

Mid-Ulster snooker league udpate

102 break for Joe Loughran

Joe Loughran's break of 102 tops the charts.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

The new Mid-ulster snooker season is underway and will this year the league is sponsored by LCC Oil.

Their support is very much appreciated by all snooker enthusiasts in the area. After a few weeks play the respective league tables are beginning to take shape.

St Pat’s A will be out to retain their team league title while Brian Milne will be out to keep hold of his Premier Individual crown.

Early indications suggest that both will be pushed all the way as other have made impressive starts to their campaigns.

The standard has been impressive so far with Cookstown’s Joe Loughran knocking in an impressive break of 102 while St Pat’s Jason O’Hagan has also compiled a break of 100.

Week 4 Team Results

St Pats D 3-3 Cue Ball SC A
P Lynch 1-1 G Moran
P McConville 1- 1 J Kelly
J Donaghy 1-1 R Morrow

Swa Men 2-4 Longfield
M Doherty 0-2 N McAllister
S Lagan 1-1 S Kane
M McLarnon 1-1 Ph O’Hagan

St Pats C 1-5 St Pats A
B Gilmore 0-2 C McLaughlin
D Craig 0-2 E Doyle
B Milne Snr 1-1 L Doyle

Mitchells 3-3 St Pats B
J Harkness 0-2 A Maguire
P Loughran 2-0 L O’Neill
C Maye 1-1 J Mulholland

Premier Individual League – Week 3 Results
B Milne 3-1 M Quinn
T Corry 0-4 J O’Hagan
J Mulholland 3-1 L O’Neill
E O’Hagan 1-3 J Loughran (102 and 59)

Team League Table

TEAM PL PTS
St Pat's D 4 17
Longfield 3 12
St Pat's B 4 11
St Pat's A 4 11
Cue Ball A 3 11
Swa Men 4 10
Cue Ball B 3 9
St Pat's C 4 9
Mitchell's 3 6

Premier Individual League Table

NAME PL PTS
Brian Milne 3 11
Jason O'Hagan 3 10
Rory Mallon 2 5
Mickey Quinn 3 5
Joe Loughran 3 5
John Mulholland 3 5
Tony Corry 3 5
Enda O'Hagan 3 5
Liam O'Neill 3 4
Martin Kearns 2 1

High Break

Joe Loughran     102 and 59
Jason O’Hagan  100
Brian Milne         93, 57 and 50
Rory Mallon        61 and 50
Mickey Quinn    60
Enda O’Hagan    51

