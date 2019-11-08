Mid-Ulster snooker league udpate

Contact
Joe Loughran's break of 102 tops the charts.
The new Mid-ulster snooker season is underway and will this year the league is sponsored by LCC Oil.
Their support is very much appreciated by all snooker enthusiasts in the area. After a few weeks play the respective league tables are beginning to take shape.
St Pat’s A will be out to retain their team league title while Brian Milne will be out to keep hold of his Premier Individual crown.
Early indications suggest that both will be pushed all the way as other have made impressive starts to their campaigns.
The standard has been impressive so far with Cookstown’s Joe Loughran knocking in an impressive break of 102 while St Pat’s Jason O’Hagan has also compiled a break of 100.
Week 4 Team Results
St Pats D 3-3 Cue Ball SC A
P Lynch 1-1 G Moran
P McConville 1- 1 J Kelly
J Donaghy 1-1 R Morrow
Swa Men 2-4 Longfield
M Doherty 0-2 N McAllister
S Lagan 1-1 S Kane
M McLarnon 1-1 Ph O’Hagan
St Pats C 1-5 St Pats A
B Gilmore 0-2 C McLaughlin
D Craig 0-2 E Doyle
B Milne Snr 1-1 L Doyle
Mitchells 3-3 St Pats B
J Harkness 0-2 A Maguire
P Loughran 2-0 L O’Neill
C Maye 1-1 J Mulholland
Premier Individual League – Week 3 Results
B Milne 3-1 M Quinn
T Corry 0-4 J O’Hagan
J Mulholland 3-1 L O’Neill
E O’Hagan 1-3 J Loughran (102 and 59)
Team League Table
|TEAM
|PL
|PTS
|St Pat's D
|4
|17
|Longfield
|3
|12
|St Pat's B
|4
|11
|St Pat's A
|4
|11
|Cue Ball A
|3
|11
|Swa Men
|4
|10
|Cue Ball B
|3
|9
|St Pat's C
|4
|9
|Mitchell's
|3
|6
Premier Individual League Table
|NAME
|PL
|PTS
|Brian Milne
|3
|11
|Jason O'Hagan
|3
|10
|Rory Mallon
|2
|5
|Mickey Quinn
|3
|5
|Joe Loughran
|3
|5
|John Mulholland
|3
|5
|Tony Corry
|3
|5
|Enda O'Hagan
|3
|5
|Liam O'Neill
|3
|4
|Martin Kearns
|2
|1
High Break
Joe Loughran 102 and 59
Jason O’Hagan 100
Brian Milne 93, 57 and 50
Rory Mallon 61 and 50
Mickey Quinn 60
Enda O’Hagan 51
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mary Kelly scoring the winning goal in the 2016 Ulster final replay. (Pic: Mary K Burke www.marykburke.com)
Brendan Rogers scored Slaughtneil's goal in the 2017 game between the clubs. (Pic: Mary K Burke www.marykburke.com)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.