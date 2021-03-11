Derry death notices - Friday, March 12, 2021

Contact
Rest in Peace
McINTYRE (née Harvey), Cecily (Cissie), 10th March 2021, beloved wife of the late Cameron, 13 Brooklyn Park, Eglinton, loving mother of John and Allister, mother-in-law of Ann, much loved grandmother of Laura and dear sister of Elizabeth and the late Edmund and Mervyn. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Canice’s Church, C/o Rev. Canon Paul Hoey, 24 Main Street, Eglinton, Co Londonderry, BT47 3AA. The Lord is my Shepherd.
MULLIGAN, Anna, 66 Drumderg Road, Draperstown,10 March 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, dear wife of late Seamus and mother of Brian, the late Larry R.I.P. Michelle, John, Dermot, Gerard, Joey and Enda Martin. Very deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, son in law, daughter in law, grand-children,sisters Kathleen and Susan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of Dementia NI (www.dementiani.org). Sadly, due to the new Covid-19 government guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Cheryl-Ann joined Foyle Prevention Team after helping two people experiencing a mental health crisis.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.