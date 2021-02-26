Derry death notices - Saturday, February 27, 2021

COLL, Christopher (Christy), 25th February 2021 beloved son of the late Thomas and Vera (formerly of Tremone Gardens and Carnhill) dear brother of Betty, Joy, Eddie, Damien, Marian, Brian, Martin, Paula and the late John, Vincent, Bernadette, Patricia, Carolann and Gerry and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W.J. O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton this evening (Friday) from 7 – 9pm. Funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MAGEE, Maggie, 25th February 2021, peacefully at home in her 99th year, beloved wife of the late Tommy, 55 Lisdillon Road, Ardmore, loving mother of Jim, George, Patsy, Danny and Kevin, mother-in-law of Caroline, Elizabeth, Marie, Marjorie and Fiona and a much loved granny, great-granny and great-great-granny. House private please and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Friday from 1 – 3 pm. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MONTGOMERY – 25th February 2021, peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, Irene (in her 67th year), 76 Teenaght Road, Claudy, much loved daughter of Sadie and the late William C, dear sister of Ivan, sister-in-law of Irene, devoted aunt of Catherine (and husband James) and Kyle (and wife Sarah) and a great-aunt of seven. House and Funeral private in accordance with Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Health Care Christian Fellowship or Foyle Hospice c/o and cheques payable to Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Always remembered and very sadly missed by the entire family circle. “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me” John Ch 14.

MORROW – 26th February 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 81 Killeague Road, Coleraine, Sandra, dearly loved wife of Douglas, much loved mother of Helen, Alvin and Hazel, a devoted grandmother and adored sister and sister-in-law. House and funeral strictly private due to current government restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished by making cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. “Gone to be with the Lord”.

MAWHINNEY (Bellaghy) February 26th 2021 (Peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital Patrick Joseph (Pat) RIP, late of 107 Ballyscullion Road, Bellaghy. Much loved husband of Phyllis, loving father of Donna, Alan, Helena, Louise, Oonagh and the late Camilia, a dear father-in-law of Paul, Angela, Chris, Stephen and Seamus, a devoted grandfather and brother of Margaret, Mary, Marie, Josephine, Martin and the late Bertie, Junior, Tom, Barney and Louis. Sadly due to government restrictions house and funeral strictly private. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam - Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghy parish.com) Sunday 28th February at 11.30 am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters and all the large family circle.

KELLS - February 24th 2021 (peacefully) at his home, 33 Coltrim Lane, Moneymore, Ralph Sloan, dearly beloved Husband of Olive, much loved Father of William, Robin, Laverne, Evelyn, Stephen, James, Colin and Audrey, a dear Father-in-Law of Norma, Leslie and Ernest, a devoted Grandfather and Great Grandfather and dearest Brother of Jean and Rosaleen. Funeral service took place in Moneymore Congregational Church on Friday, February 26th, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery. Ralph's funeral service can be listened to on https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/C1XwcrCznahbVqWDA. Donations in memory, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing Wife, Family and the entire Family Circle.