Derry death notices - Wednesday, November 18, 2020

McBAIN, Carla (Clare), November 17, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 11, Culbert Street, Waterside), loving daughter of the late Lily and James, dearest sister of Robert and Carole, a dear aunt and great-aunt. Funeral service will be held at Altnagelvin Cemetery on Friday 20th November at 11.00am. In accordance with Government guidelines the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Viewing in D & R Hay, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Thursday from 1.00pm until 3.00pm Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to All Saints' Clooney Parish Church, cheques make payable to Clooney Parish Select Vestry, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (above address) Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

JENKINS, Samuel Noel, November 17, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 15, Mobuoy Road, Campsie, in his 90th year) dearly beloved husband of Joan, dear father of Norman and David, much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, dear brother of the late Violet, Ian, Norman, Muriel and Molly. Funeral service with be held at Ballyoan Cemetery on Thursday 19th November, at 10.00am In accordance with Government guidelines the funeral is restricted to immediate family. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Altnagelvin c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McDAID (nee Flood) Margaret, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Margaret McDaid née Flood, peacefully at Edenballymore Lodge on the 16th of November 2020. Late of 34 Cable Street. May she rest in peace.Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Cathy, Tony, Lynn, Ian and Gavin. A much loved grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving sister, mother-in-law and aunt. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Margaret's remains are reposing at her daughter Cathy's home 43 Kylemore Park, funeral leaving from there on Thursday 19th of November at 10.20am for 11:00am requiem mass in St. Columba's Church Longtower, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for immediate family only. Margaret's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Greenhaw Lodge Care Home c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Columba Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for Her.

CONDREN, 16th. November 2020, peacefully at his home, NOEL, (late of Shaw Court, formerly of Creggan Heights), beloved son of the late Jim And Josephine, loving brother of Jim, Bill and Foncie. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McCLURE, November 16th 2020, Joyce Jane Elizabeth McClure (Joy) at her residence 38 Shanreagh Park, Limavady. Dearly beloved wife of John E.C , darling mother of Gillian, Judith, Pamela and Sharon, and dearly loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly due to the current pandemic the house and funeral will be private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Joy, her cortege will leave her family home on Wednesday at 11.30 am, travelling to Enagh Cemetery. Please practice social distancing. Family flowers only. Donations if desired in lieu and cheques payable to NI Chest Heart & Stroke and forwarded to Brown's funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady.