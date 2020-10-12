Death Notice - Monday, 12th October 2020

Contact
DOHERTY, Manus - 11th October 2020, at his home (late of Rosemount Avenue), beloved husband of Annis, loving father of Gareth and Laura, a devoted grandfather and father-in-law and dear brother Willie, Patsy, Rita and the late Kathleen and Chrissie. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.
