Derry death notices - Wednesday, August 26, 2020

DOHERTY (nee Gregory) Margaret, 25th August 2020 beloved wife of the late Jack, 39 Summerhill Park, Prehen. Sadly missed by all her loving family. Sadly, wake restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MOFFAT, Teresa Anne, 25th August 2020, peacefully at home 73 Station Road, Garvagh. Dearly loved wife of Simpson, loving mother of Alison, Nicola and William, mother-in-law of Paul and Joanne, much loved grandmother of Hope and Paige, Morgan and Scott, dear sister of John and Sadie and aunt of Siobhan. The cortege will leave her home on Thursday to First Garvagh Presbyterian Churchyard for a Service of Committal at 11.00am. Those wishing to pay their respects can do so along the route and at the Churchyard. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Dementia N.I. or Parkinson’s U.K. c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

O'KANE, (FEENY/CLAUDY), 24th August, 2020, in the tender loving care of his family, VINCENT, beloved husband of Janice, loving father of Fidelma (Canning), Sean, and Gerald: much loved grandad of Robyn, Tiernagh, Becky, Kane, Odhran and great-grandad of Isla and Roman. Dear brother of Mary (Curran) and Denis and the late John-Gerald, Bernadette, Oliver, Annie (DEVINE), Michael, Frank and William, and son of the late Rose and Dan. RIP. Vincent will repose at his late residence, 26 Mullaghmeash Rd., Feeny, from 4pm on Tuesday 25th until funeral to St. Patrick's Church, Claudy on Thursday 27th for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Church Cemetery, Fincairn, Feeny immediately after. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his wife, family and wide family circle. Subject to government guidance wake for family and friends with adherence to social distancing for funeral. Requiem Mass will be streamed live from mcnmedia.tv/St Patrick's Church, Claudy.

HARKIN, 22nd. August 2020, Suddenly at his home, EDWARD, (Eddie, late of Ballyarnett Road and formerly of Old Moss Road), beloved son of the late William and Matilda, loving brother of Davy, Betty, Rose and the late Patsy, Mary and Danny. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

BRADLEY, Frederick (Eric), 23rd August 2020 peacefully at his daughters home 40 Ballynagard Crescent. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and loving father of Linda, Jeff and John, dear father in law of Shirley and Ian and a devoted grandfather and great grandfather. A private funeral will take place leaving 40 Ballynagard Crescent at 12.00noon on Wednesday 26th August for burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to St. Columbs Cathedral c/o There Very Rev R Stewart, The Deanery, 30 Bishop Street BT48 6PP. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The day Thou gavest Lord has ended.

RITCHIE, John Alexander, August 23, 2020 Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of his family formerly of 3, Blackburn Crescent, Woodburn) dearly beloved husband of Christine, much loved father of William, David and Naomi, loving father-in-law of Patrick and Naomi, adored grandfather of Lucy, Zachary, Caleb, Phoebe, Micah, Lois and the late Ethan and Sophie, dear brother of Ivorine, dearest son of the late William and Elizabeth, dear son-in-law of Mary-Ann and the late Tommy.

House Private. Funeral leaving D & R Hay, Funeral Home on Wednesday 26th August at 11.00am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Bethel Independent Baptist Church, Mobuoy Road at 11.30am burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery.

(Viewing times on Tuesday from 11.00am until 3.00pm also Tuesday evening between 6.00pm until 8.00pm) Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Mobouy Independent Baptist Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry. Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Gone to be with the Lord which is far better.

DUFFY (nee Farren) Mary. We regret to inform that the death has taken place of Mary Duffy née Farren peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 24th of August 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 150 Muldonagh Road, Foreglen, Claudy, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late John R.I.P and loving mother of Dermot, Liam, Fergal, Moira Sheerin, Gary, Sharon O’Kane, Pauline O’Neill and the late Patsy and infant Noel R.I.P. Dear sister of Gerard Farren (Philadelphia), and the late Katie, Maggie, Josie, Anna, Mickey, Barney and John R.I.P. Dearly loved by her 35 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Wednesday 26th August, leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Foreglen. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via

https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors// Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and the entire family circle. Saint Padre Pio pray for her.