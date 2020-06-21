Derry death notices - Sunday, June 21, 2020

MORAN, Patrick, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick Moran suddenly at his late home on the 19th of June 2020. May he rest in peace. Loving father of Patrick and Shane. Beloved son of Bobby and the late Bridie. A much loved brother of Robert, John, Ann-Marie and Liam. Dear brother-in-law of Paddy, Martina, Sharon and Christine. Deeply regretted by all his nieces, nephews, wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and friends only. Patrick's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 10:00am on Sunday 21st June 2020 via the webcam link below. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him. Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823.

DOHERTY, Michael, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael Doherty in his 92nd year, peacefully on the 19th of June 2020. Formally of 34 Rathlin Drive and Beechwood Street. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of the late Tilly. Loving and much loved father of Fionuala, Eamon, Sean, Michael and Sharon. Devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and friends only. Michael's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 12:15pm on Sunday 21st June 2020 via the webcam link at Creggan chapel. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Knock Pray For Him. Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823.