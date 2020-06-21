Derry death notices - Sunday, June 21, 2020

Contact
Rest in Peace
MORAN, Patrick, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick Moran suddenly at his late home on the 19th of June 2020. May he rest in peace. Loving father of Patrick and Shane. Beloved son of Bobby and the late Bridie. A much loved brother of Robert, John, Ann-Marie and Liam. Dear brother-in-law of Paddy, Martina, Sharon and Christine. Deeply regretted by all his nieces, nephews, wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and friends only. Patrick's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 10:00am on Sunday 21st June 2020 via the webcam link below. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him. Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823.
DOHERTY, Michael, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael Doherty in his 92nd year, peacefully on the 19th of June 2020. Formally of 34 Rathlin Drive and Beechwood Street. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of the late Tilly. Loving and much loved father of Fionuala, Eamon, Sean, Michael and Sharon. Devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and friends only. Michael's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 12:15pm on Sunday 21st June 2020 via the webcam link at Creggan chapel. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Knock Pray For Him. Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Conor Kelly and Eoghan Duffy could come up against each other in a new-look Derry SFC (Pics: Mary K Burke)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.