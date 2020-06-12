Derry death notices - Saturday, June 13, 2020

DOLAN, Mary Bridget, 12th June 2020 peacefully at Deanfield Care Home (formerly of Nazareth House). Sadly, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, funeral will be family and close friends only. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

STRAWBRIDGE - 12th June 2020, peacefully at her home Lynbrook 281 Drumcroone Road, MAEVIS, beloved wife of the late Ivan, devoted mother of Joanne, Gillian, Roger, Judith, mother in law of Tim, the late Paul, Barbara and Paul and much loved grandmother of Patrick, Susannah, Robert, Ivanna, Anna and Andrew. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. By request family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care (cheques made payable to Marie Curie) or Friends of the Cancer Centre (cheques made payable to Friends of the Cancer Centre) c/o Clyde Funeral Directors, 24 Mettican Road, Garvagh BT51 5HS. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing family and family circle. ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’

BACON – 12th June 2020, peacefully, after a long illness, in the attentive care of staff at Bohill Care Home, Marina, formerly of Heathmount, Portstewart. Dearly loved daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Bacon, loving sister of Howard and the late Stewart and a much loved aunt. Funeral private due to current government regulations.