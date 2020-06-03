Derry death notices - Thursday, June 4, 2020

DOAK, Dorothy Elizabeth (nee Cowan) June 2, 2020 Peacefully in Silverdale Care Home. Dearly beloved wife of the late Hubert and loving mother of Elaine, Irene and Helen, dear mother-in-law of Terence, Cyril and Kevin, much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Due to present health concerns home and funeral private. Family flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Silverdale Care Home, Castlederg, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT473QQ Will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. The Lord is my Shepherd.

JOYCE, William (Willie), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of William (Willie) Joyce peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 2nd of June 2020. Late of 27 Francis Street and formally of Westport, Co. Mayo he arrived in Derry with Dublin firm John Sisk, helping to build St Mary's Church in Creggan. May he rest in peace. Devoted husband of Ann. Loving father of Sharon, Peter, Liam, Annemarie and the late Colm. A much loved grandfather to all his grand-children. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family. Willie's requiem mass can be streamed live at 11:30am on Thursday 4th June 2020 via the link below; https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-eugenes-cathedral-derry Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam Dhílis.