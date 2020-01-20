Derry Death Notices (updated) - Monday 20th January 2020

HARKIN, Elizabeth (aged 54) - 19th January 2020 at Foyle Hospice, after a long illness, much loved mother of Seosamh, devoted grandmother to Chloe and Dylan, beloved daughter of Kathleen and the late William Harkin, deeply mourned but her brothers and sisters, their partners, her daughter-in-law, aunt Patsy and uncle Jim, uncle John and all her nieces, nephews and cousins. Wake from her sister Gemma's home at 8 Sunningdale Drive, Prehen, Derry from 10.00am to 10.00pm today (Monday 20 January). Elizabeth will be cremated at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Tullymorgan Upper, Cavan, tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1.00pm. Cortege leaving wake home at 10.00am. Family flowers only. Donations to Foyle Hospice.

HOLLAND, Betty (nee Jackson) - 19th January 2020 (peacefully) at Edgewater Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Jackie, loving mother of Richard and the late John and Gloria and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service in her home, 89 The Fountain, tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1.30pm. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Columb’s Cathedral, c/o Dean Raymond Stewart, The Deanery, 30 Bishop Street BT48 6PP.

KNOX, David - 18th January 2020 (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, surrounded by his loving daughters, beloved husband of the late Michelle, loving father to Andrea and Arlena, and darling grandfather of Nathan and Charlie. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral service in his home, 120 Kinsale Park, on Wednesday 22nd January at 10:00am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry.

MAWHINNEY, Bertie (Bellaghy) - 19th January 2020 (RIP), beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Steve, Gary, Kiaran, Irene, Lorna, Maura and the late Ray, dear brother of Pat, Margaret (Mc Glade), Marie (O’Kane), Mary Anne (McGuckian), Louis, Martin, Josephine (Brennan) and the late Junior, Tom and Barney. Funeral from his home, 80 Ballyscullion Road tomorrow (Tuesday 21st January) at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and extended family circle.

O'NEILL, Paddy (Matey), - 19th January 2020 (RIP), beloved son of the late Harry and Rachel and loving brother of Harry, Johnny, Paul, Gerald, Bridget and the late Mary and Charles. Funeral from his home, 6 Kilreish Estate, tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10.30am for 11.00 Requiem Mass in the Loup Parish Hall. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.