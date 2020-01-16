Derry Death Notices - Thursday 16th January 2020

CRAIG, Thomas Wilson - 15th January 2020 (suddenly) at home, 70 Gorran Road, Garvagh, dearly loved husband of Elizabeth, loving son of Judith and Thomas, stepson of Jimmy and Hilary, brother of Lorna and uncle of Darren and Taylor; son-in-law of Jim and Anna and brother-in-law of Henry and Annette. Service of Thanksgiving in Portrush Baptist Church on Saturday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Epilepsy Action NI, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF.

HOLMES, David Irvine -14th January 2020 (suddenly) at his late home, 279 Sperrin Park, a devoted father of Zarah and a loving brother of Billy, Gail, and Bob. A funeral service will take place at Adair and Neely Funeral Home Foyle Road on Saturday 18th January at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, Donations, if wished, in lieu of flowers to All Saints Clooney Church C/O Helen Henderson, 5 Manning Way BT47 6GL. Family and friends are welcome to Adair and Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road tomorrow (Friday 17th January 2020) from 6.00pm-8.00pm. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle and friends.

LONG, John - 15th January 2020, beloved husband of Geraldine, loving mother of Caroline, Tracey and Marie, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of Margaret, Beth, Alec and the late Ricky, Billy, Georgie, Sarah and Mary. Funeral from his home, 39 St Columba’s Walk, Greysteel tomorrow (Friday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Cancer Research UK, c/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.