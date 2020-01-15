Derry Death Notices - Wednesday 15th January 2020

CAMPBELL, Margaret (Millie) - 13th January 2020 (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice.

dearly beloved wife of the late Sammy, a loving aunt to Jack, Austin, Samuel, and Malcolm. Funeral service will take place in her late home, 22 Emerson Street, tomorrow (Thursday 16th January) at 2.00pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, in lieu of flowers to Huntington Disease Research Association NI, 53 Andersontown Road, Belfast, BT11 9AG or Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road BT48 8JE. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle and friends.

COYLE, Raymond - 14th January 2020, beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Caroline, Helen and the late Michael and much loved grandfather of John, Robert, Holly and Bethany. Funeral from his home, 21 Shearwater Way, tomorrow (Thursday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



McCONNELL, Robert (Bobby) - 2nd January 2020 (peacefully) in Chester, England, beloved husband of Marge, loving father to Gregory and Robert, doting grandfather to Shea, Leah, Maya, Amelia and Isla, dear son of the late Harry and Lena and a dear brother of Jim, Tess and Monica and father-in-law of Erika and Alison. Friends and family are welcome to Bobby's wake at his sister Monica's house, 81 Lone Moor Road. Bobby will repose at Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home today (Wednesday 15th January) until his removal to St. Columba's Church, Long Tower at 6:00pm for Requiem Mass tomorrow (Thursday) at 12:00 noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. House private from 10:00pm to 11:00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

McNABB, Rosie (nee Martin) - 13th January 2020 (RIP), beloved wife of the late Sam formerly 18 Mullaghboy Lane, Magherafelt and loving mother of Martin, Brian and Seamus, daughter of the late George and Annie Martin and sister of the late Teresa, Annie, Susan (Lala], Meggy, Mary (who died very young), Patrick, Hughie and John Conway the adopted brother. Funeral from her son Martin’s home, 3 Castle Oak Castledawson, tomorrow (Thursday 16th January) at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Patrick, Castledawson. Interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law Bronagh, Paula and Jane, grandchildren Matthew, Samantha, Kristie, Gabriel, Naoise, Liam and Conor, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family time please from 10.30pm to 10.30am



ROBINSON, Joy (née Orr) - 14th January 2020 (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, formerly of Scroggy Road, Limavady, much loved wife of the late Thomas, dear mother of David, Vernon and Keith, mother-in-law of Jackie, Marilyn and Isobel, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Family and friends welcome to call at her son Keith’s ho tomorrow on (Thursday 16th January) at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, by making cheques payable to Christ Church, Limavady c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA.

SCOTT, Margaret Jean (née Woods) - 14th January 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, beloved wife of the late Sandy, 20 Mawillian Road, Moneymore, much loved mother of Doreen (Reid), Yvonne (Gourley), Raymond, Linda (Lennox) and a late infant son, a dear mother-in-law of Brian, Derek and Joe, a devoted granny of Steven, Nigel, Laura, Joanne, Emma and Kyle and great-granny of Scarlett, Jake, Harry, Bobby and Noah. House strictly private, at her own request. Funeral arrangements later. Sadly missed by her loving family and family circle.