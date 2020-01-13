Derry Death Notices - Monday 13th January 2020

LOGUE, Jimmy (Jim) - 12th January 2020, beloved husband of Lorraine, loving brother of John Joe, Teresa and the late Mary, brother-in-law of Claire, Michael, Jacqueline, Ciaron, Gavin, Shauna and Catherine and a much loved uncle, great-uncle . Funeral from his home, 32 Dellwood, Eglinton on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Faughanvale Community Project, C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McDONNELL, William (Billy) - 11th January 2020 (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 153 Moss Park), partner of Geralyn, loving father to Amanda, Kerry, Ethan, and Aobheanna, devoted grandfather and a dear brother of Susan, Nell and the late Hugo and Peggy. Billy will be reposing at Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home from 10:00am to 7:30pm today (Monday). His removal will leave there at 8:50am tomorrow (Tuesday) to St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill for Requiem Mass at 9:30am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if wished, to the House in the Wells, 130 St. Columb's Wells, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

McINTYRE, Bertie - 12th January 2020 (peacefully) at his home, surrounded by his loving family, Robert (Bertie), 242 Hillhead Road, Castledawson, dearly loved husband of Barbara, much loved father of Nathan and Shaunagh, dear father-in-law of Julieanne, much loved and devoted grandfather of Lily and dearest brother of Irene, Rachel and Doreen. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP tomorrow (Tuesday evening) from 7:00pm – 9:00pm. Funeral from his home, Wednesday, 15 January at 12:30pm, for service in Garvin’s Funeral Home at 1:00pm (approximately) followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Dorcas Ministries, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c).

O'HARA, Francis - 12th January 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Frances (formerly of Walworth Avenue, Ballylelly) loving father of Christine and David, much loved grandfather of Maya, Noah and Cara, father-in-law of Neil and dear brother of Dermot, Cathy and the late Stella. Funeral from his daughter’s home, 411 Seacoast Road, Cloney, Magilligan tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12.20pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

PARKHILL, James Robert (Jim), ex-taxi driver - 12th January 2020 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family), much loved husband of Imelda, devoted dad of James and Joanne, adored granda of Letisha, Renae, Amelia, and Rachel. Funeral leaving his late home, 37 Church Road, Altnagelvin, on Wednesday 15th January at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Glendermott Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle .