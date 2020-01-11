Derry Death Notices - Saturday 11th January 2020

GRANT, Kenneth (Ken) - 11th January 2020 (peacefully) at Deanfield Nursing Home, (formerly of Foyle Park), beloved husband of the late Phyllis, loving uncle and great-uncle to all his nephews and nieces, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Ken will be reposing at Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home from 3:00pm to 5:00pm today (Saturday 11th) and from 1:00pm tomorrow (Sunday) until removal at 5.10pm to St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower for Requiem Mass on Monday at 10:00am. Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Tuesday at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Fiona Wallace, 6 Mount Pleasant, Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

HOLMES, Philomena (nee McVeigh) - 10th January 2020 (RIP),beloved wife of the late Jim Kelly, loving mother of Dominic and the late Christopher, devoted grandmother of Aaron and Ryan, dear sister of Martin, Theresa, Paddy, Charlie, Dan, Roseanne, Josephine, Annie, Mary, John, Susan and the late Gerard, Kathleen and Marie and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Funeral from her home 26 Josephine Avenue, Limavady tomorrow (Sunday) at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MARSTON, Brian - 9th January 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Angela, (formerly of Ely, Little Thetford (England) and Drummond Park, (off Culmore Road) Derry, loving father of Alan, Stephen and Janette, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and dear brother-in-law of the Mallett family. Funeral service will take place at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 2.00pm. Cremation will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 41), c/o Mr Brian Moran, PO Box MDEC, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6BS.

O’KANE, Rosemary - 10th January 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 18 Prehen Park, beloved daughter of the late Mary Ellen and James, loving sister of Margaret, Michael, John and the late Arthur, Bernard and Patrick James, dear sister-in-law to Marcella and Millie. Funeral leaving her home at 9:20am on Monday, 13th January, to St. Columb’s Church, Chapel Road for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Fiona Wallace, 6 Mount Pleasant, Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.