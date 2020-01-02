Derry Death Notices - Thursday 2nd January 2020

McCULLAGH, Elizabeth Anne Louisa - 1st January 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, 9 Shanreagh Park, Limavady, much loved wife of Andrew, loving mother of Keith, Lynda, Jennifer, also a dear mother in law and grandmother. Friends and family welcome to call at the family home today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) from 11.00am to 10.00pm. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to WHSCT Intensive Care Unit,

c/o Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.



O'HARA, Mary (nee Butcher), RIP - 1st January 2020 (peacefully) at Thackeray Place Care Home, Limavady, formely of Lilac Avenue, Annaghaloo, beloved wife of the late John (RIP), loving mother of Deirdre, Sean, Seamus, Martina, Paula. and the late Eilish, Moira, and Kevin (RIP), a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother, dear sister of the late John, Robert, James, Danny, and Cassie (RIP). Funeral from her son Sean’s home, 75 Woodland Walk, Limavady on Saturday at 10.10am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Private family time from 11.00pm to11.00am please. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.