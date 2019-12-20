Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry Death Notices - Friday 20th December 2019

Obituaries

Derry Death Notices - Friday 20th December 2019

Rest in peace

Reporter:

Derry Now

HEALY, Maurice - 18th December 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, husband of Kat, loving father of Frankie, much loved son of Raymond and Ann, dear brother of Ray, Una and Kevin. Funeral from his parents’ home, 3 Drummond Park, Culmore Road, Derry tomorrow (Saturday 21st December 2019) at 9.20am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

MURPHY, Patrick - 18th December 2019 (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre. Rest in peace. Late of 84 Maghermore Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving brother of Bernie (Boyle), Vera (McCullagh), Marie (McGonigle) and the late Rose, Francis, John , Kathleen , Bridie, Margaret, Frances-Jeannie, James, Mick and Madonna (RIP),
dear brother-in-law of Rose and Patricia (Murphy), much loved uncle of Donna (McGilligan), Micheal and Pascal (Boyle). Funeral leaving his home tomorrow (Saturday 21st December) leaving at 11.15am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research. Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle. St Joseph, patron of the departing souls, pray for him.

OVEREND, Olive (née Simpson) – 19th December (peacefully) at Moneymore Care Home, dearly beloved wife of the late William, formerly of Ballynease Road, Bellaghy, loving mother of Dr. John (Maghera) and Oliver, dear mother-in-law of Marion and also a much loved grandmother of Ryan, Riona, Barry and Feargeal. House private. Funeral service in Ballyscullion Parish Church, Bellaghy on Sunday, 22nd December, at 2:00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Alzheimer’s Society, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie