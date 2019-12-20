Derry Death Notices - Friday 20th December 2019

Contact
HEALY, Maurice - 18th December 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, husband of Kat, loving father of Frankie, much loved son of Raymond and Ann, dear brother of Ray, Una and Kevin. Funeral from his parents’ home, 3 Drummond Park, Culmore Road, Derry tomorrow (Saturday 21st December 2019) at 9.20am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.
MURPHY, Patrick - 18th December 2019 (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre. Rest in peace. Late of 84 Maghermore Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving brother of Bernie (Boyle), Vera (McCullagh), Marie (McGonigle) and the late Rose, Francis, John , Kathleen , Bridie, Margaret, Frances-Jeannie, James, Mick and Madonna (RIP),
dear brother-in-law of Rose and Patricia (Murphy), much loved uncle of Donna (McGilligan), Micheal and Pascal (Boyle). Funeral leaving his home tomorrow (Saturday 21st December) leaving at 11.15am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research. Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle. St Joseph, patron of the departing souls, pray for him.
OVEREND, Olive (née Simpson) – 19th December (peacefully) at Moneymore Care Home, dearly beloved wife of the late William, formerly of Ballynease Road, Bellaghy, loving mother of Dr. John (Maghera) and Oliver, dear mother-in-law of Marion and also a much loved grandmother of Ryan, Riona, Barry and Feargeal. House private. Funeral service in Ballyscullion Parish Church, Bellaghy on Sunday, 22nd December, at 2:00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Alzheimer’s Society, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.
