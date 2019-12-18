Derry Death Notices - Wednesday 18th December 2019

Contact
Rest in Peace
BROWN, Kathleen (née McConnellogue) - 17th December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late John, loving sister to the late John, William and Annie McConnellogue, a dear aunt to all her nieces and nephews, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 148 Westway tomorrow (Thursday the 19th December) at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.
O'DONNELL, Martin Thomas - 17th December 2019 (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, late of 120 Circular Road, Creggan, a loving son of Don and Isa, a dear brother of Don, Ann, Marian, Gerard, Mark and Michelle, a devoted uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Deeply regretted by his extended family and friends. Funeral will leave his sister’s home, 15 Shandon Park tomorrow (Thursday, 19th December) at 10:00am for cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.00pm. Family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Dearly loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Pictured at the Wellness Café in Letterkenny are Edel O’Doherty, Cathy McCloskey, Raymond Guthrie and Tina Duffy
Graham Mawhinney and Colin Doyle presenting a cheque for £1010 to Michelle McDaid from Air Ambulance NI.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.