Derry Death Notices - Wednesday 18th December 2019

Derry Death Notices - Wednesday 18th December 2019

BROWN, Kathleen (née McConnellogue) - 17th December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late John, loving sister to the late John, William and Annie McConnellogue, a dear aunt to all her nieces and nephews, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 148 Westway tomorrow (Thursday the 19th December) at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

O'DONNELL, Martin Thomas - 17th December 2019 (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, late of 120 Circular Road, Creggan, a loving son of Don and Isa, a dear brother of Don, Ann, Marian, Gerard, Mark and Michelle, a devoted uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Deeply regretted by his extended family and friends. Funeral will leave his sister’s home, 15 Shandon Park tomorrow (Thursday, 19th December) at 10:00am for cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.00pm. Family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Dearly loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends.

