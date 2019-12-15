Derry Death Notices - Sunday 15th December 2019

SHANNON, ELIZABETH (Betty) (née Hay) - 15th December, 2019, beloved wife of the late Fred, (formerly of Edenmore Street), dear sister of the late Philip, Hugh, Jimmy and Billy Hay and a much loved aunt. Funeral from her niece’s home, 29 Balmoral Avenue on Tuesday at 9.45 am for 10.15 am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MORRISON, MARY - 14th December, 2019 at Brooklands Edenballymore lodge care home. Beloved wife of the late Gerald (Formally of Shantallow Avenue). Loving mother of the late Gerard. mother in law of Deirdre, Much loved Grandmother of Aisling, Amy, Aaron and Caitlin. A much loved Great Grandmother. Funeral from Deirdre’s home 32 Barr’s lane on Monday at 9.45am to St Patrick’s Church for Requiem Mass at 10.15. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

BOYD, AGNES MARY (née Steenson) – 15th December, 2019 (peacefully) at Drummaul Nursing Home, Randalstown, Agnes Mary, 61 Killowen Drive, Magherafelt, much loved wife of the late Edward, loving mother of Richard, Sandra, Maxine, Marina and Valerie, dear mother-in-law of Lorna, Peter, Mervyn, Martin and Gilbert and also a dearly loved grandmother and great-grandmother. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, December 18 from 7:00pm – 8:30pm. Funeral service in St. Swithin’s Parish Church, Magherafelt on Thursday, December 19 at 1:00pm, followed by burial in Christ Church, Castledawson Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by her Children and the entire Family Circle.