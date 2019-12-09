Derry Death Notices - Monday 9 December 2019

Mc CALLION, LIAM (Michael, William), beloved son of Frank and the late Annie Mary, and much loved brother of Marie (Logue), Geraldine (O'Neill), Peter, Patricia (McColgan), Caroline (DEVINE), Brigid and Paul. Liam will repose at his late residence, 550, Barnailt Road, Claudy, from 10am on Monday 9th until funeral to St Patrick's Church, Claudy, for Requiem Mass on Wednesday 11th, at 11am. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Family time only from 10pm until 10am. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and wide family circle.

NASH, Tony, (formerly of Creggan Heights), beloved son of the late William and Mary-Ann, loving brother to Billy, Jimmy, Maureen, Patsy, Charlie and the late Rita and Angela. Removal Leaving Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home on Tuesday the 10th. lnst. at 6.15pm to St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.