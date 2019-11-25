Derry Death Notices - Monday 25th November 2019

BIGGER, Maurice - 23rd November 2019 (peacefully) at Antrim Care Home, beloved husband of the late Jean, formerly of 63 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, much loved father of Gladys, Kathleen, Stanley, Wes, Raymond, Mervyn, Selina, Valerie, Sharon, Angela, Neville, Kenneth and the late Rhonda, a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather and dearest brother of Sam and Kathleen. All welcome at his daughter Angela's home, 5 Bridgend, Coagh. Funeral from Angela's home on tomorrow (Tuesday, 26th November) at 12.30pm to St. Swithin's Parish Church, Magherafelt for service at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Antrim Care Home, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

ROULSTON, William (Billy) - 24th November 2019 (peacefully) at Melmount Manor Nursing Home, Strabane (after a long battle with dementia ), much loved dad of Trevor, loving father-in-law of Diane, dearest brother of Isobel, and brother-in-law of Cecil, cherished uncle of Stephen, Cathy, Julie-Ann, Serena and Nicola. Funeral service in his son Trevor’s home, 184 Ivy Mead, Altnagelvin tomorrow (Tuesday 26th November) at 1.30pm followed by burial in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Melmount Manor Nursing Home (Patient Fund) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. He died as he lived, everyone’s friend. Peace after suffering.