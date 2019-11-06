Derry Death Notices - Wednesday 6th November 2019

Contact
McKINNEY, Edward (Eddie) - 5th. November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Mary, loving father to Judith, Richard, Letitia, Donna, Tomas, Sinead, Titus and Mura, a devoted and loving grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law, dear son of the late Thomas and Mary-Ellen, loving brother to Junior, Br. Gabriel, Fr. Anthony and the late Malachy and Maeve. Funeral leaving his home, 16 Helen Street, this Friday (the 8th inst) at 9:20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment Afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.
