Derry Death Notices (updated) - Monday 28th October 2019

May they Rest in Peace.

Reporter:

Derry Now

DOHERTY, Mary (nee McLaughlin) - 27th October 2019 beloved wife of the late Louie, loving mother of Michelle, mother-in-law of Kieran, much loved grandmother of Kiera, Caitlin and Dylan, daughter of Margaret and the late James and dear sister of Eddie, Angela, Anthony, Lawrence, Dominic and the late James and Jude. Funeral arrangements later from her home, 5 Lowry Park, Limavady. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for he


DONOHUE, Patrick Donohue - 27th October 2019 at the Foyle Hospice, Culmore Road, Derry, beloved husband of Roisin (nee McFadden), loving father of Keith, Shane, Tiernan, dear brother of Eithne brother-in-law of James. A much loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces.
(formerly of Athenry ) Funeral from his home 84 Altcar Park, tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12 noon to St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, has mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him.

LISHMAN, Christopher (Geordie),- 27th October 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Dolores (nee Nixon), loving father of Sheila, Pauline, Jackie, Denise, Kim, Shirley, Derek, John and the late Christopher, much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his home 67 Osbourne Street, Rosemount (tomorrow) Tuesday at 9.20am to St Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him


