Derry Death Notices - Monday 28th October 2019

DOHERTY, Mary (nee McLaughlin) - 27th October 2019 beloved wife of the late Louie, loving mother of Michelle, mother-in-law of Kieran, much loved grandmother of Kiera, Caitlin and Dylan, daughter of Margaret and the late James and dear sister of Eddie, Angela, Anthony, Lawrence, Dominic and the late James and Jude. Funeral arrangements later from her home, 5 Lowry Park, Limavady. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.