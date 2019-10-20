Death Notices - Thursday 17th October 2019

MACKLE, Sr Brigid (Good Shepherd Convent, 38 Dungiven Road, Waterside, Derry / Derrykeeran, Co. Armagh - 16th October 2019 (peacefully) at Daleview Nursing Home, Derry, beloved daughter of the late Felix and Mary Mackle, sister of Fr. Liam (Perth, Australia) and Maura (Kiely, Belfast) and predeceased by her sister, Ena, and her brothers, Eddie and Aloysius. Deeply regretted by the Good Shepherd Sisters, her brother, sister, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and the extended Mackle family and a wide circle of friends. May she rest in peace. Reposing at the Convent Oratory today (Thursday 17th October). Sr. Brigid's remains will be removed from the Good Shepherd Convent at 6:45pm this evening to St. Columb's Church, Waterside, Derry for Requiem Mass tomorrow (Friday 18th October) at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore, Derry. On her soul, Sweet Jesus have mercy.

MULLAN, Francis (Ballerin) - 17th October 2019 (peacefully). RIP. Beloved husband of Maureen; loving father of Carol and Barry and cherished brother of Dermot, Bernie, Ann, Marie and Philip. Funeral from his late residence, 17 St. Columba’s Park, on Saturday at 10:30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Anthony, pray for him.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Laurel House c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

MURPHY, George (Spud) - 7th October 2019 (suddenly) at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, beloved son of the late George and Margaret (formerly of 14 Stanley's Walk), dear brother of Bridie, Evelyn and the late Molly, Mickey, Myra, Philomena and Paddy. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home, William Street, tomorrow (Friday) at 9.20am to St. Columba's Church, Long Tower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.St. Pio pray for him.

McATEER, Patricia (Pat), nee Johnston - 15th October 2019, beloved wife of Niall, loving mother of Dónal, Ciarán and Eimear and dear sister of Caroline and Colette. Funeral from her home, 1A Gleneagles, today (Thursday) at 12.30pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for her. St Pio, intercede for her. St Faustina, pray for her.

QUIGG, Brian - 16th October 2019 (RIP), beloved husband of Nora, loving father of Simon and David, dear brother of John, Patricia and the late James, Joseph, Ambrose and Kathleen. Funeral from his home, 4 Beechleigh Park, Eglinton tomorrow (Friday) at 2.25pm for 3 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie, c/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

WARREN, Ann - 16th October 2019 at her home, 17 Barr’s Lane, Hazelbank, beloved wife of ehe late Richard , loving mother of Eileen, Richard, Angela, Ronald and the late Theresa, much loved grandmother of Julie-Ann, Michael, Cian, Caitlin, Lucy, Aoife and Jack. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Friday) at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am, followed by private cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her family circleSacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her.