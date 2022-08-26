Nine Covid-linked deaths in latest weekly figures

Nine deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the latest weekly update.
The fatalities, in the week ending August 19, take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 4,826.
The figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.
The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and include only people who have tested positive for the virus.
Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.
The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week’s lag.
The Nisra figure includes 3,367 deaths in hospital, 1,003 in care homes and 456 at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.
Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 13 of the 320 deaths registered in the week to August 19.
Some of those deaths could have taken place earlier as they can take days to register.
Those aged 75 and over accounted for 73.8% of the Covid-related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and August 19 this year.
Lisfannon beach has not regained its Blue Flag status despite the water samples finding the water quality to be of a high quality
Soda & Starch were also recognised in 2019 for their 'Under the Canopy' dining. Photo credit: Soda & Starch
Over 500 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the awards
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.