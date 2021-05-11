Civil service launch new recruitment drive to fill 500 positions across Northern Ireland

Finance Minister Conor Murphy today launched a major civil service external recruitment campaign and is encouraging people to apply.

Speaking as recruitment for around 500 positions gets underway, Minister Murphy said: “The Civil Service delivers a range of services to people and families. With posts available across a number of Departments this is an excellent opportunity for people who want to make a real contribution to society.”

Encouraging applicants from a diverse range of backgrounds, the Minister added: “The Civil Service should reflect the society it serves.]

"I welcome applications from talented and motivated people regardless of their age, gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, community background, disability or ethnicity.”

The recruitment campaign is to fill approximately 500 positions at Executive Officer (EO) grades based in civil service departments at a number of locations immediately as well as to create a waiting list of candidates to fill further vacancies that may arise during the life of this campaign.

The first stage of the recruitment campaign for Executive Officer Grade 2 posts opened yesterday with applications for Executive Officer Grade 1 posts opening on May 17.

For more details and to apply visit www.nicsrecruitment.org.uk.