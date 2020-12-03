Contact

Derry village comes together to create its very own magical Christmas trail

Get into the festive spirit this year in Eglinton

Christmas lights

People are being invited to come and view the Christmas trail in Eglinton.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A new Christmas trail has been launched in Eglinton.

So far over 130 households, businesses and groups have registered to take part and that number is growing all the time.

On Tuesday, the lights went on in the village's Main Street.

All three local churches will also be coming together to create a shared display at St.Canice's Church.

The businesses are mostly located along Main Street and Benbow Estate.

There will be daily viewing tips on Facebook to help you see as many displays . Search for Eglinton Christmas Trail 2020.

Each day a new street in Eglinton will reveal their theme which will be incorporated into their Christmas display .

Trail maps are now in the shops (Longs, Spar, Post Office, Ethical Weigh & Maxol).

You can also download it at Eglintontrails.com. 

A spokesperson for the organisers of the trail urged people to follow public health guidelines when visiting the area.

“We really hope that you enjoy exploring the village this Christmas,” they said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


