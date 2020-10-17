NFL - Derry v Longford team news

NFL DIVISION 3 - ROUND 6

Derry v Longford

Celtic Park: 4.30

Team News:

Derry name Conor Glass in the squad. There are returns from injury for Enda Lynn and Michael McEvoy.

Longford are without key player Michael Quinn

NEXT WEEK

Derry are away to Offaly, while Longford host leaders Cork at Pearse Park.

DERRY: Odhran Lynch, Paul McNeill, Brendan Rogers, Conor McCluskey, Carlus McWilliams, Chrissy McKaigue, Michael McEvoy, Ciaran McFaul, Padraig Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Enda Lynn, Danny Tallon, Patrick Kearney, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin

SUBS: Thomas Mallon, Conor Doherty, Alex Doherty, Ben McCarron, Gavin O'Neill, Benny Heron, Paul Cassidy, Oisin McWilliams, Conor Glass, Mark McGrogan, Declan Cassidy

LONGFORD: Paddy Colum, Patrick Fox, Andrew Farrell, Barry O'Farrell, Colm P Smyth, Gary Rogers, Liam Hughes, Darren Gallagher, Kevin Diffley, Donal McElligott, Daniel Mimnagh, Dessie Reynolds, Rian Brady, Liam Connerton, Oran Kenny

SUBS: David Mulvihill, Iarla O'Sullivan, Darragh Doherty, Joseph Hagan, Shane Farrell, Robbie Smyth, Gerard Flynn, Aidan McGuire, Eoghan McCormack, Peter Lynn, Liam Moran

REF: Sean Laverty (Antrim)

For report, reaction and photos, grab a copy of Monday's Derry News or Tuesday's County Post