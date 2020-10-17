NFL - Derry v Longford team news

Contact
Derry manager Rory Gallagher welcomes Enda Lynn and Michael McEvoy back from injury (Pic: Tom Heaney)
NFL DIVISION 3 - ROUND 6
Derry v Longford
Celtic Park: 4.30
Team News:
Derry name Conor Glass in the squad. There are returns from injury for Enda Lynn and Michael McEvoy.
Longford are without key player Michael Quinn
NEXT WEEK
Derry are away to Offaly, while Longford host leaders Cork at Pearse Park.
DERRY: Odhran Lynch, Paul McNeill, Brendan Rogers, Conor McCluskey, Carlus McWilliams, Chrissy McKaigue, Michael McEvoy, Ciaran McFaul, Padraig Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Enda Lynn, Danny Tallon, Patrick Kearney, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin
SUBS: Thomas Mallon, Conor Doherty, Alex Doherty, Ben McCarron, Gavin O'Neill, Benny Heron, Paul Cassidy, Oisin McWilliams, Conor Glass, Mark McGrogan, Declan Cassidy
LONGFORD: Paddy Colum, Patrick Fox, Andrew Farrell, Barry O'Farrell, Colm P Smyth, Gary Rogers, Liam Hughes, Darren Gallagher, Kevin Diffley, Donal McElligott, Daniel Mimnagh, Dessie Reynolds, Rian Brady, Liam Connerton, Oran Kenny
SUBS: David Mulvihill, Iarla O'Sullivan, Darragh Doherty, Joseph Hagan, Shane Farrell, Robbie Smyth, Gerard Flynn, Aidan McGuire, Eoghan McCormack, Peter Lynn, Liam Moran
REF: Sean Laverty (Antrim)
