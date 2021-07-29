X-Factor star opens Lidl's new £8m Derry 'superstore'

Discount supermarket chain, Lidl, opened its new £8 million 'superstore' in Derry this morning.

X-Factor star and local celebrity Eoghan Quigg cut the ribbon and welcomed shoppers to the brand new state-of the-art store at the junction of Buncrana Road and Springtown.

The new store replaces the retailer’s former premises located nearby at 24 Buncrana Road and brings 10 permanent new retail jobs.

Two local charities, Community Crisis Intervention Service and Foyle Search & Rescue, were also in attendance to receive donations of £500 each in Lidl Northern Ireland vouchers to spend in store, as part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local community.

Speaking at the opening, Eoghan Quigg said: “I’m honoured to open the brand-new Lidl store at Buncrana Road and to welcome shoppers to the bigger and better store.

“It’s certainly an impressive space with modern design features filled with even more Lidl products that we know and love. As a dad myself, I’ll definitely be making this my new spot for the weekly family shop. I hope everyone enjoys this fantastic new space, which is a really welcome boost for the city.”

Lidl has been granted planning permission to build its first store in the Waterside area of Derry, to be located just off Crescent Link.