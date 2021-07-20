Search our Archive

20/07/2021

New initiative launched to keep one of County Derry's most popular beaches litter-free

Cafe teams up with local council to encourage people to pick up rubbish

New initiative launched to keep one of County Derry's most popular beaches litter-free

Benone Beach

Reporter:

Staff reporter

An initiative has been launched to keep one of County Derry's most popular beaches tidy.

With the current good weather, thousands of people have again been flocking to Benone Beach.

However, with large crowds always comes the fear of how much rubbish will be left behind.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has relaunched a popular initiative to encourage litter collections at Benone Beach.

The council has teamed up with Sea Shed Coffee & Surf to give beach litter collectors a free hot or cold drink as a way of saying thank you.

Beachgoers can pick up a litter picker and an empty bag from Sea Shed Coffee & Surf at the entrance to Benone Beach and return it full to collect their reward.

Sea Shed Coffee & Surf and Council hope the collaboration will help keep protect the local environment and cut litter pollution as restrictions ease and visitors and locals alike enjoy our beautiful coast.

The council’s LiveSmart campaign aims to encourage residents, businesses and visitors to live more lightly on our planet by taking simple steps to protect our environment.

You can find out more information about the initiative on the council's website.

For more information, or if you want to organise a litter pick in your area, please email recycle@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

