Police appeal for information on the whereabouts of a man last seen this morning at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 23-year-old Tony Kildea from Strabane.
Tony was last seen at around 4am this morning (Sunday, 4 July) at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.
He is described as being 5’6’’ tall, of a slim build and has short brown/red hair and a beard. When Tony was last seen he wore a green jacket, a blue shirt and blue jeans.
Police are appealing to Tony, or anyone with information on his whereabouts, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 535 of 04/07/21.
