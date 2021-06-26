Motorists advised to avoid Newbuildings area due to road traffic collision

Police at scene of accident in Newbuildings.
Motorists are being advised to avoid Woodside Road in the Newbuildings area of Derry due to a road traffic collision.
Police are at the scene and diversions are in place.
Traffic is affected in the general area including Corrody Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area if possible.”
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.