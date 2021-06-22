Derry man charged with raping a relative of his 11 years ago

A 42 year-old Derry man was today charged with raping a relative of his 11 years ago.
The attack is alleged to have taken place in July 2010.
The accused cannot be named because of his family connection to the alleged injured party.
He appeared before Derry Magistrates Court today for a preliminary enquiry.
A police officer said they believed they could connect the accused with the charges.
District Judge Barney McElholm accepted that there was a prima facie case to answer.
The accused was released on bail to appear before Derry Crown Court on September 16 for arraignment.
He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged injured party or any witnesses in the case.
