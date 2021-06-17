Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 17th June, 2021

DOHERTY, (née Cox), 16th. June 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARGARET, ( formerly of Rinmore Drive ) beloved wife of the late Robert James, Loving mother of Angelo, Eileen, Margaret, Majella, Marion, Jennifer, Karen and the late John-Paul, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, and a dear and loving sister and mother-in-law. Sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home 48 Drumard Park on Saturday the 19th. Inst. at 9:20 a.m. To St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for requiem mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Newtowncunningham. Sadly due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus Have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

McGINTY, John, 15th June 2021 beloved husband of the late Kathleen, 37 St John’s Park, loving father of Shaun, Maria, Julie and Paul, father-in-law of Bernie, Sean, Derek and Kathryn, dear grandfather of Laura, Emily, John, Rachel, Rebecca, John, James, Oisin, Grace, Rowan, Darragh and the late Claire and Kate and great-grandfather of Lila-Kate and dear brother of Mickey, Mary, Susan, Nora, Ella, Kathleen, Olive and the late Dan, Willie, Annie and Pat. House restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home on Friday at 1.30 pm for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCALLION, Jack, 16th June 2021 peacefully at Culmore Manor, loving husband of the late Eileen, formerly of 5 Silverbirch Crescent, Kilfennan, dear brother of Billy and the late Desmond, Moya, Laurence, Paddy, Betty, Brendan and Brian and a much loved uncle. Deeply regretted by nieces, nephews and all the wider family circle. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Jack's funeral mass be viewed live via the Waterside Parish webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McKEEGAN, Colin, June 16, 2021 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice ( surrounded by his loving family in his 61st year ) much loved son of Billy and the late Celine, loving brother of Raymond, Keith, Anona, Ronald and the late Noel, Byron and Betty, dearest brother-in-law of Vicki and a dear Uncle. Funeral leaving his late home 41, Foyle Crescent, Newbuildings on Friday 18th June at 12.45 followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Newbuildings Church of Ireland Centre at 1.00pm burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. ( House private ) viewing for close family and friends at D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Thursday 17th June at 11.00am to 3.00pm evening between 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Parish Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director ( at above address ) Very regretted by the entire family circle. At Rest.

KEARNEY (Glenullin) 15th June 2021. Peacefully at home John R.I.P. beloved husband of Frances; loving father of Sean, Fergal, Grainne and Roisin and cherished Granda of Shea, Niamh, Cathal, Conor, Caitlin, Cara, Tiernan, Rona, Dominic, Caolán, John Anthony, Aoife, Emma, Mary Kate and Ruari. Son of the late Willie and Annie (Ballydullaghan) and dear brother of Lena (McCracken), Nan (Graham), Brian, Liam, Matt, Mary, Blanche, Gerard, Donald, Leonard and the late James and Philomena (Larkin). Funeral from his late residence, 15 Magheramore Road, on Friday at 9:15am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Glenullin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions the family home is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the Church. St. Anthony pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and the entire Kearney and Heaney family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Marie Curie c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

McDONAGH, 14th. June 2021, suddenly at his home, Martin, darling son of Michael and Ellen, loving brother of Rihanna, Pat·Christopher, and the late baby Alanna. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Suffer little children to come onto me.

CAMPBELL (née Sharkey), Breeda, 15th June 2021 peacefully at home after a short illness, beloved wife of Peter, 59 Glenrandel, Eglinton, loving mother of Joe and the late Gerard, daughter of the late Moya and Edward Sharkey, Cavan and dear sister of Cabrina, Monica, Olive, Bernard, Helena, Edward and the late Jimmy. House private please. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 5.30 pm to 8 pm. Funeral from her home on Thursday at 12.25 pm for 1 o'clock Requiem Mass in Star of The Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Breeda's funeral service can be viewed live via the church webcam or on the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MEENAGH (nee Craig) June 14th 2021, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Maureen Ann, much loved wife of Freddie. Devoted mother of Tanya, Luelle, Wesley, Kathy and Heather, dear mother-in-law, and loving grandmother of Gideon, Hannah and Laurel. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired. Cheques payable to Faith Mission or Child Evangelism Fellowship and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Limavady Baptist Church on Thursday at 4pm (Government restrictions apply). Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle. At home with her Lord and Saviour.

CRUMLEY, George, 15th June 2021 peacefully at home, beloved husband of Mary, 31 Mossley Park, Kilfennan, loving father of Tina, Paula, Julie, Louise and Stephen, father-in-law of Kim, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Margaret. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.