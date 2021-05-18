Another major accolade for Derry's Bishop's Gate Hotel

The Bishop's Gate Hotel in Derry has once again made it on to a prestigious 'Top 10' list.

Since opening in 2016, the city centre hotel has received a string of accolades.

It has now been ranked in the top ten on the ‘Best of the Best’ 2021 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award list for the fifth year in a row.

Other hotels on the prestigious list Claridge’s of London.

The accolade is another boost for the owners and staff at Bishop's Gate Hotel as it prepares to reopen next Monday, May 24, in the latest phase of the relaxing of the Covid restrictions.

Ciaran O'Neill, Managing Director of Bishop’s Gate Hotel, said they were honoured to make it on to the Tripadvisor 'Top 10' list.

“When you look at the locations and names of the hotels featured on this list, it is a great statement of confidence in the city's hotel offering and an endorsement of the commitment and effort by everyone involved,” he said.

“This award shines a spotlight on the North West’s premium hospitality industry and will provide a real boost to the international image of the region and a boost to domestic tourism. Derry-Londonderry is a confident, vibrant, forward looking city and district that provides the best of all worlds, offering city, coastal and countryside experiences.

“This award is a reflection of our staff’s enthusiasm, dedication, and commitment to excellent customer service.

“In my opinion, they are simply the best and that’s why Bishop’s Gate has been recognised by the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards five years in a row.”

Mr O'Neill said the hotel industry is going through one of the longest periods of lockdown.

“Despite being only open for limited periods last year, we continued to trade when permitted to do so.

“Undoubtedly, there will be challenges ahead but, what there is no doubt about, is the tenacity and commitment of Bishop’s Gate Hotel and its team as we move into this next phase.

“Everyone is aware of the responsibilities that rest on our collective shoulders to adhere to best practice.

“This year, we are confident that staycations will be a popular choice for many wishing to holiday at home.

“At Bishop’s Gate, we work tirelessly to deliver experiences that exceed expectations whilst positioning ourselves as one of Northern Ireland’s leading destinations.

“This award shows we are at the top of our industry and we look forward to continuing to deliver the highest quality standards our guests expect.”