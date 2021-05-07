Derry man charged with a series of sex offences

Contact
Derry courthouse.
A 53-year-old Derry man was today charged with a series of sex offences.
Michael Dobbins faces a total of ten charges.
He is accused of six offences of rape, three of sexual assault and one of committing a sexual act with a person with a mental disorder.
The offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between January 1, 2013, and February 23, 2015.
The defendant, with an address at Greenhaw Road, appeared at Derry Magistrates Court today for a preliminary inquiry.
When asked if he had anything to say at this stage in relation to the charges, Dobbins replied 'no'.
The case was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on June 3.
Dobbins was released on continuing bail of £500.
He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged injured party.
