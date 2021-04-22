Contact
PSNI and Police Ombudsman officials pictured at the scene of the weekend shooting.
A man shot by police in Derry at the weekend has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The 42-year-old, who was shot in the chest, is still being treated in hospital.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said the man was arrested on Monday, April 19, on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in the Celadine Court area of Gobnascale.
They added that the man will be interviewed at a custody suite in due course.
The PSNI spokesperson said that a police officer who sustained a knife wound to his arm and head during the incident was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.
A complaint has been lodged with the Police Ombudsman’s Office by the man’s family, who have raised concerns about the level of force used.
