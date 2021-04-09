Burning rubbish set across road in Coleraine

Local MLAs have appealed for calm after a number of burning objects were placed across a road in Coleraine.

The incident, on Atlantic Road in the Ballysally area of the town, occurred around 8.00pm this evening.

Cara Hunter MLA said the behaviour only serves to damage local people and services.

”The last thing people in this community want is further disruption,” she said.

”I understand that tensions are running high but resorting to this kind of behaviour only damages local people and services.

“The crowd burning refuse, blocking roads and intimidating people in this community needs to stop. They need to go home and let people get on with their lives.

“This is a time for calm. Things don’t need to escalate. Young people don’t need to end up with criminal convictions. I’m appealing for everyone to exercise their influence to reduce tensions in our community.”

Independent MLA Claire Sugden said those responsible were 'attention-seeking'.

"Shameful scenes in Ballysally this eve & nothing more than anti social behaviour & attention seeking - which is sad in itself," she tweeted.

"Clearly, bad behaviour of a few & not representative of Coleraine.

"Go home before you get a record ruining your own life & those around you."

Police are yet to comment officially on the incident. A number of police landrovers are currently at the scene.