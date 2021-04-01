New song created in honour of former Derry City favourite Owen Da Gama

A new song has been written in honour of Derry City legend Owen Da Gama.

The South African joined the Brandywell club shortly after it entered the League of Ireland in 1985.

Within a short period of time, his silky skills made him a huge favourite with Derry fans.

Now, a local band has written a song in his honour.

The Strength NIA song, which is called Owen Da Gama, will be released later this month.

You can listen to the song here - https://soundcloud.com/strengthnia/owen-da-gama/s-0TuUz9RM62n