New path at Shipquay Gate, one-way system at Ferryquay Street and removal of parking in the Diamond - just some of the new measures being introduced in Derry's city centre

A range of new temporary measures are to be introduced in a bid to improve facilities for pedestrians and increase public space in Derry's city centre.

The scheme has been agreed in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council as part of the Covid recovery process.

Measures include the introduction of a one-way system from Carlisle Road, through Ferryquay Gate into The Diamond.

The existing parking area at the quadrant outside the former Austin’s department store (pictured below) will be removed to create more public space.

A priority system for traffic is to be introduced at Shipquay Gate which will allow a new footway to be created under this historic gate.

New spaces are also to be created on Bishop Street to facilitate outdoor trading opportunities for café-type businesses.

Making the announcement, Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon said: “The Covid pandemic has brought many changes to how we conduct our daily lives and as we move towards a recovery phase I want to play my part in the transformation that our society deserves.

"This means creating a greener, cleaner more sustainable environment with less reliance on motor vehicles and a renewed focus on those who wish to walk, wheel and cycle.

"Once completed these measures will transform the Derry cityscape, providing safe spaces for all who work and live there to meet, shop and travel.

“I am also committed to working with other local councils, stakeholders and local people so that we can shape our future together and deliver similar changes across our villages, towns and cities.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, welcomed the introduction of the new measures saying he hoped they would facilitate the reopening of businesses once restrictions were lifted and help encourage the public back into the city centre to socialise and shop in a safe environment.

“These temporary interventions will redesign this important urban space and create a more attractive and accessible town centre that will help restore customer confidence and drive footfall so we can rebuild our business, retail, tourism and hospitality sectors as they prepare to reopen.”