Altnagelvin Hospital A&E 'extremely busy' this evening

The Western Trust has urged people to only attend its A&E department tonight if it's an emergency.
Taking to social media the Trust said the Emergency Department (ED) is 'extremely busy'.
There are currently 75 people in the ED and 25 waiting to be admitted.
The Trust asked members of the public to please only attend in the case of a 'medical or mental health emergency'.
