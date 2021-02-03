Planning permission refused for housing development in Derry which attracted 500 objections

Planning permission has been refused for a housing development in Derry which attracted more than 500 objections.

The plans involved the construction of 33 houses at a riverside site at Rossbay off the Limavady Road.

Residents in the area had raised a large number of concerns in relation to the plans, including road safety and congestion issues.

The plans were first submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning department in 2016.

They involved the proposed construction of 25 houses and eight bungalows on the land overlooking the River Foyle.

After detailed examinations, the council's planning department recommended that the plans be approved.

However, the final say on planning applications rests with councillors on the council's Planning Committee.

The committee held its monthly meeting today and there was a lengthy discussion on the plans for the Rossbay site.

Representatives for local residents opposed to the development and the company behind the housing plans were given the opportunity to address the meeting.

The meeting was told that although 513 objections had been received in relation to the plans, they involved multiple submissions from 32 properties in the surrounding area.

This was the largest number of objections that the council has ever received in relation to a planning application.

After the various arguments were put forward at today's meeting, DUP councillor Hilary McClintock proposed that the committee go against the recommendation of the council's planning department and refuse permission for the Waterside development.

Her proposal was seconded by SDLP councillor Angela Dobbins and supported unanimously by all the councillors who were eligible to vote at the meeting.

If so wished, the developer can now appeal the council's decision through the Planning Appeals Commission.