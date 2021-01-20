Former Poundstretcher store in Derry's city centre has been demolished 

Contact
The former Poundstretchers building at Bishop Street has been knocked down.
The former Poundstretcher store on Bishop Street in Derry's city centre has been demolished.
The site will now be used for a new family justice centre managed by Foyle Women's Aid.
The Poundstretcher store was destroyed in a fire in 2014 and has remained unused since.
The family justice centre - “One Safe Place” - for Foyle Women’s Aid will consist of a reception, offices, family rooms, ancillary facilities and a public drop-in centre cafe at ground floor level with nine supported housing units in a separate associated block to the rear of the Bishop Street building.
The block will be attached to the Justice Centre through a glazed covered atrium on the ground floor.
