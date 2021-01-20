Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Former Poundstretcher store in Derry's city centre has been demolished 

Planning permission granted for new justice centre on the site

Pound stretchers Derry

The former Poundstretchers building at Bishop Street has been knocked down.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The former Poundstretcher store on Bishop Street in Derry's city centre has been demolished.

The site will now be used for a new family justice centre managed by Foyle Women's Aid.

The Poundstretcher store was destroyed in a fire in 2014 and has remained unused since.

The family justice centre  - “One Safe Place” - for Foyle Women’s Aid will consist of a reception, offices, family rooms, ancillary facilities and a public drop-in centre cafe at ground floor level with nine supported housing units in a separate associated block to the rear of the Bishop Street building.

The block will be attached to the Justice Centre through a glazed covered atrium on the ground floor.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie