Special online stress control classes being offered to people in Derry

Western Trust organising the initiative to help people cope with tough times

Stress image.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

If you are feeling a bit more stressed than usual and would like to learn some great ways to support your mental health and emotional wellbeing, you are invited to participate in a renowned six-session cognitive-behavioural therapy class being hosted by the Western Trust from Monday next, January 11.

A Trust spokesperson said there was no need to register.

“This online course will be helpful for our staff, service users and the general public who can access this practical and supportive online course at a date and time that suits them.”

Visit www.ni.stresscontrol.org/dates/ for available dates for the online course.

