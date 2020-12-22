New book explores the history of Glenullin families

A County Derry society has launched a new book charting the history of families and homesteads within the local area.

'Glenullin and District Family Homesteads' is the product of three years of meetings, research and consultation to bring together information on homesteads in the area up to the mid-1950s.

Terry McIlvar, one of those involved in putting the publication together, said the book will help anyone seeking information on relatives or ancestors who lived in the area.

“It will help people who want to check their heritage, so they can check where their family and relatives originated,” he said.

“The idea was that if you were going past and you saw an old homestead, you were able to find out who used to live there.

“Every homestead in the Glenullin area has been documented through the census, local people and landlord records, including other places that used to be there.

“There are a few families that are no longer in Glenullin through emigration or having moved on.

“We also found out about different properties and farms that have changed hands a couple of times,” said Mr McIlvar.

“You can also see how people have married into different areas and how that changed the names.”

The group are also hoping the book will be the first step on the way to a comprehensive online database on the local area's history.

“We're hoping to use the information in the book, connected to the census and the graveyard to develop a website for people to search for details on their family graves,” added Terry.

“Providing emigration documents would be the next move, but this is the first step; documenting the houses.”

'Glenullin and District Family Homesteads' will be available from the Eagle Glen Costcutter shop from December 22 for £10.

If anyone would like further information about the book they can ontact Mr McIlvar on 07885851835 for more information.