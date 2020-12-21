Derry-based journalist appointed BBC Northern Ireland's new political editor

A Derry-based journalist has been appointed BBC's Northern Ireland new political editor.

Enda McClafferty, who has worked for the BBC for more than 20 years, will take up the role in the new year.

The Donegal man was a regular presenter on Radio Foyle before becoming a political correspondent in 2016.

In the role of political editor, he will be replacing Mark Devenport who recently left the BBC through a voluntary redundancy process.