Ballinderry urge members to support the 'season of giving'

Contact
Ballinderry Shamrocks wan
Ballinderry Shamrocks, in conjunction with Magherafelt foodbank, are reaching out to the local community for Christmas.
The club are urging their members to support this 'very worthy cause' this weekend, in the 'season for giving'.
This Friday night (7.00-9.00pm) and Saturday (2.00-4.00pm), the club will be hosting a collection of non perishable items on behalf of Magherafelt food bank at the club's pavilion at Shamrock Park.
If you are able to donate any of the following, it will be greatly appreciated:
Toiletries, deodorant, shampoo, toilet roll, rice, noodles, pasta sauce, tea, coffee, biscuits, jam, tinned custard, tinned rice, tinned meat, tinned vegetables or tinned fish.
If you are unable to go at these times, please ring Paul Duffin on 07902551125 and it can be arranged to be collected.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.