Ballinderry urge members to support the 'season of giving'

Ballinderry Shamrocks, in conjunction with Magherafelt foodbank, are reaching out to the local community for Christmas.

The club are urging their members to support this 'very worthy cause' this weekend, in the 'season for giving'.

This Friday night (7.00-9.00pm) and Saturday (2.00-4.00pm), the club will be hosting a collection of non perishable items on behalf of Magherafelt food bank at the club's pavilion at Shamrock Park.

If you are able to donate any of the following, it will be greatly appreciated:

Toiletries, deodorant, shampoo, toilet roll, rice, noodles, pasta sauce, tea, coffee, biscuits, jam, tinned custard, tinned rice, tinned meat, tinned vegetables or tinned fish.

If you are unable to go at these times, please ring Paul Duffin on 07902551125 and it can be arranged to be collected.